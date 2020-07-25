The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from July 12 to July 16, 783 million and 539 thousand and 990 riyals.

The weekly newsletter issued by the administration stated that the list of properties traded for sale included space lands, housing units, residential complexes, multi-use space, residential buildings and multi-use buildings.

Sales operations focused on the municipalities of Al-Daayen, Doha, Rayyan, North, Umm Salal, Al-Wakra, Al-Khor, and Al-Thakhira.

The volume of real estate trading had reached 455 million, 438 thousand and 872 riyals during the week before July 5 to July 9.