The volume of real estate circulation in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice, during the period from 15 to 19 November this year, reached one billion, 21 million and 141 thousand and 442 riyals.

The weekly newsletter issued by the Real Estate Registration Department stated that the list of real estate traded for sale included vacant lands, houses, residential buildings, a residential tower and a residential complex, as the sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Wakrah, Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Daayen, Al Shamal, Umm Salal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira.

The volume of real estate circulation has reached during the period from 8 to 13 November, 414 million and 958 thousand and 360 riyals.