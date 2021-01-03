The first online auction of 30 vehicles by the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) has collected more than QR1.1mn, according to Yousef Mohamed al-Bakir, the official in charge of the judiciary auctions. He told local Arabic daily ‘Arrayah’ that more than 800 bidders participated in the online auction that remained open for bidding from noon until 7pm.

The SJC auction application has been downloaded more than 22,000 times since it was first launched on November 21 last year. A total of 17,000 have registered so far. The official pointed out that all the procedures are conducted exclusively online without the need to go to the Courts Department or the Traffic Department. The registration of the sold vehicles and their plate number is automatically conducted through the application after the price is paid through the direct co-ordination between the SJC’s department concerned and the Traffic Department.