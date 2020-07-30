* VBM helps repatriate more than 25,000 people from Qatar



The Indian embassy has published a new list of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) flights from Qatar in August, for which online bookings are available.

These include flights operated by Air India, Air India Express and IndiGo.

The repatriation mission has carried more than 25,000 people back to India from Qatar so far.

According to information available on the Indian embassy Twitter page, Air India Express will operate flights to Kozhikode (August 1 and 8), Tiruchirappalli (August 3, 8 and 15), Kannur (August 5), Thiruvananthapuram (August 6 and 13), Delhi (August 8 – via Jaipur, and 9 – via Amritsar), Kochi (August 9), Mumbai (August 12 and 14 – via Hyderabad) and Chennai (August 14).

Similarly, bookings are on for Air India flights to Hyderabad (August 5), Bengaluru (August 6), Chennai (August 7), Delhi (August 9, 11 – via Jaipur, and 12 – via Gaya) and Mumbai (August 10 and 13 – via Ahmedabad).

As announced by the embassy, IndiGo flights for which bookings are open are schedul Thiruvananthapuram (August 3), Kochi (August 3) and Bengaluru (August 5).

Meanwhile, with the departure of yesterday’s VBM flights from Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA), the total number of repatriated passengers stood at 25,258, according to a tweet by the Indian embassy.

In a related matter, Air India said in a tweet that passengers booking tickets for VBM flights through travel agents should not pay more than the fares mentioned on the carrier’s website. “Passengers facing any issue of overcharging by travel agents may kindly write to us on gmsm@airindia.in,” it added.