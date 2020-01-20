Nasser Bin Khaled (NBK) Automobiles has introduced the new Mercedes-Benz GLS for the first time in Qatar, and the SUV is now available at the Mercedes-Benz showroom on Salwa Road.

“The new GLS is Mercedes-Benz’s largest and most luxurious SUV and, above all, offers more space, more comfort and more luxury,” according to a press statement issued in Doha by NBK Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar.

The confident presence of its exterior stems from its impressive dimensions, which are even larger than those of its predecessor. One of the benefits of the 60mm longer wheelbase is interior spaciousness, especially in the second row. The three fully electrically adjustable seat rows offer all passengers a generous amount of space and outstanding seating comfort.

Celebrating its world premiere in the GLS 580 4MATIC is an electrified V8 engine featuring EQ Boost – a 48-volt system with integrated starter-generator.

The E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension on 48-volt basis offers outstanding suspension comfort, agile handling and a high degree of off-road capability. Like the GLE, the GLS features the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance systems.

The new 4MATIC ensures great agility on the road and strong performance off the beaten track.

The key comfort features include the MBUX Rear Seat Entertainment System; Rear Comfort package Plus; electrically adjustable seats throughout as standard, as is the Easy-Entry function; which makes it easy to get into and out of the third seat row; simple folding-down of all rear seats at the push of a button; two fully fledged seats in the third row (for people up to 1.94m tall); heated seats and separate USB charging ports for the third row, too; and a five-zone automatic climate control is also available.

The front section of the new GLS exudes presence and power: this is ensured by the upright radiator grille in an octagonal SUV interpretation, the prominent, chrome-plated underguard in the front apron with the bone-shaped air inlet grille, and the bonnet with two powerdomes.

The GLS cuts an imposing figure from the rear as well, particularly with the powerful shoulder muscle extending from the rear doors to the tail lights.

The interior of the new GLS is all about luxuriously elegant aesthetics, the comfort of a Mercedes-Benz luxury saloon with the robustly progressive detailing of an SUV. The central element in the dashboard’s design is an impressively sized screen unit embedded in a distinctive support. Apart from good ergonomics, fluent leather surfaces create a modern, luxurious impression, rounded off by a broad area of trim and flush-fitting sunblinds.

All seats are electrically adjustable as standard. The same applies to the EASY- ENTRY function, which makes it easy to get into and out of the two individual seats in the third row. Luxury in the new GLS is shared generously among all passengers, particularly if the Rear Comfort package Plus is ordered. It includes a 7-inch Android tablet in its own docking station in the second row’s larger luxury centre armrest.

The GLS is equipped with the latest generation of the infotainment system, MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience). Upgrades include two large 12.3-inch/31.2cm screens.

The GLS 450 4MATIC, with a six-cylinder in-line engine electrified with 48-volt technology, demonstrates impressive performance data: 270kW (367hp) and 500Nm of torque, with a further 250Nm of torque and 16kW/22hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.

Further, the V8 engine in the GLS 580 4MATIC will mark the world premiere of a new, electrified V8 petrol engine with 48-volt on-board electrical system and integrated starter-generator. It has an output of 360kW (489hp) and 700 Nm of torque, with a further 250Nm of torque and 16kW/22hp available via EQ Boost over short periods.

In all variants of the new GLS, power is transmitted by the 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.

Even better ride comfort and agility plus new functions such as recovery mode are provided by the optional E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL suspension, which is combined with the newly developed AIRMATIC air suspension.

