Stunt driver referred to Public Prosecution in Al Sailiya

Doha

The Traffic Department has referred a motorist to the Public Prosecution after a video showed him perform a type of stunt driving known as ‘sidewall skiing’ at a roundabout in Al Sailiya.

The information, along with the video, was posted on Twitter by the Traffic Department on Thursday.

In the video, a black SUV is seen being driven while balanced on two wheels only at the roundabout.

The vehicle has been seized until further notice, and the motorist referred to the Public Prosecution, the department tweeted.

The motorist has also been ordered to compensate for the damage he caused to the road, the Traffic Department added.