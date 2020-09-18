Doha

Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced that three of its bus routes will be withdrawn on Fridays with effect from Friday until further notice.

“For our passengers’ health and safety, routes 101 (Al Ruwais), 102 and 102X (Al Khor) will be withdrawn on Fridays effective from 18th September until further notice,” Mowasalat tweeted on Thursday.

These routes will still be available during the rest of the week, it added. Public transit services, including buses and Doha Metro, have resumed at 30% of their capacity from September 1 while putting in place a number of Covid-19 precautionary and preventive measures.

Besides public buses and the metrolink feeder service to and from Metro stations, Mowasalat also operates a large number of school buses in the country.