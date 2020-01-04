The tram launched by Msheireb Properties, the national real estate developer and subsidiary of Qatar Foundation, has added ambience to Msheireb Downtown Doha (MDD) by offering visitors a new experience of travelling through the world’s smartest and most sustainable city district.

“The tram is the best option for visitors, especially for families, as it makes travelling more comfortable inside the town,” said Azeddine Douis, who had his first journey in the tram with his family through the world’s first sustainable downtown regeneration project.Balkis, another traveller, said that the tram helps visitors enjoy the beauty of MDD in a unique way. “I will recommend to my friends and relatives to visit MDD and ride the tram,” she exclaimed.



Msheireb tram has come as an additional beauty to Msheireb Downtown Doha



The free tram service is available every six minutes with a 400m hop-on/hop-off zone along the single 2km, closed-loop track system from 9am to 12noon and 4pm to 9pm from Saturday to Thursday. On Fridays, the tram services are operated from 4pm to 9pm. The streetcar with 30 seats could accommodate up to 100 travellers, including standing passengers.

Msheireb Tram links all areas of MDD within 18 minutes with a station at the Central Msheireb Metro Station where everyone can access Qatar Rail’s all three operating metro lines.



Msheireb tram offers easy access to all facilities at Msheireb Downtown Doha



The eco-friendly tramway connects various parts of MDD and makes access to each and every part easy. The tram has nine stations; Sahat Al Nakheel, Wadi Msheireb, Galleria, Msheireb Prayer, Heritage Quarter, Al Baraha, Sahat Al Masjid, Al Kahraba Street and Al Mariah Street. Each station ensures access to various hotels, restaurants and other facilities at MDD.

“The tram has made MDD more sustainable and pedestrian-friendly,” said Narineh Nazarian, an Armenian visitor.

The self-powered environment-friendly tramway depot is Platinum LEED certified. It’s made up of three one-deck, high-tech, electric streetcars, which are fully air-conditioned, incorporating special light-filtering glass panels which prevent over 90% of the heat from sunlight.

The modern high-tech streetcar also includes many advanced features making it a convenient and safe method of transport for passengers, such as level boarding at all stations, a hop-on-hop-off service in Wadi Msheireb area, Virtual Tram Detection and tram priority at the traffic signals, tram arrival signs in real-time on the trams and at the passenger stations, on-board CCTV, and on-board Wi-Fi.

The Msheireb Tram also includes a unique open-air feature allowing it to be operated as an open-air car by removing the glass panels.

The tram run on standard gauge track (1,435mm) and are custom designed and handcrafted to the highest standards of excellence while adhering to European Standards for Tramway Safety.

Manufactured by the US-based TIG/m, Msheireb Tram adopts the latest in eco-friendly transportation technology with options and conveniences that makes it also an accessible method of commuting within the downtown area for people with special needs.