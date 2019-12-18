The wait is over as Mughal-E-Azam: The Grand Musical premieres in Qatar tomorrow to mark the “grand finale” of the Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture, the organisers have said.

This multi-award-winning Broadway-style musical from India, presented by Q-Tickets, will be staged at the Qatar National Convention Centre over two days.Preparations have been going on in full swing and the founder and CEO of Q-Tickets, Dr Tejinder Singh, is “hands-on for all the groundwork to make the premiere in Qatar successful as it has been in other countries”, a press statement noted.

“The show provides a rare opportunity for top-notch Indian artistes to come together in Qatar and give a glimpse of this grand musical that has already been witnessed and applauded in other countries. It’s about time Qatar witnesses this magical musical, India’s rendition of the ‘Romeo and Juliet’ love story. Mughal-E-Azam is a spectacular year-ender everyone must not dare to miss,” the statement pointed out. The musical is directed by Feroz Abbas Khan. A total of 125 Indian talents are coming to showcase live singing and dancing performances and promising acts on lavish stage sets.

The characters’ costumes are created by renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Under the aegis of Qatar National Tourism Council, Mughal-E-Azam “promises to culminate the Qatar-India 2019 Year of Culture with a unique experience for everyone”. English and Arabic subtitles will be flashed on wide screens.

Tickets can be bought at q-tickets.com and from offline ticket partners.

Source:gulf-times.com