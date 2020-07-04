His Excellency Eng. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Subaie, Minister of Municipal and Environment, revealed in his speech to the Oxford Business Group that transportation through the metro network is expected to accommodate a third of the traffic, or about 33% during the World Cup events that Qatar embraces in the year 2022.

Al-Subaie said that despite its opening in May 2019, the railways are a transportation mechanism already in use widely in Qatar, with 333,000 people choosing the Doha metro on the national day. In addition, the metro was tested during two major football tournaments held in Qatar. Nearly 100,000 spectators used the metro during match days in December 2019, and during the final of the Football Club Championship, about 16,000 spectators, or 35% of the public, enjoyed a stress-free trip to and from Khalifa Stadium.

He pointed out that the requirements of the international sporting event that Doha will embrace in the year 2022 were carefully observed during all stages of the design of the Doha metro, as all places of the World Cup are connected to a metro station either directly or by bus. During the tournament in 2022, the metro is expected to carry around a third of the stadium-related traffic, as well as a large portion of the traffic generated by the country’s fans who do not have tickets for today. The Doha metro will also be able to meet the fundamental demand generated by Doha residents.

The Minister of Municipal Affairs stated that the metro network in the country will provide great services to the real estate sector in the country by providing a multi-use offer that can be easily accessed by public transportation. On the other hand, this will increase the size of the market around many commercial hubs by allowing people who live further or who do not have easy access to their transportation to comfortably reach these places for work and leisure. On the other hand, metro transportation will provide additional accommodation within walking distance of public transportation. Public transportation will focus on assets that are short of supply or that could develop the market in general.

He added that Qatar National Vision 2030 emphasizes the focus of an integrated transportation system in which public transportation is the preferred means, noting that Qatar Railways Company supports this trend by connecting the Doha metro network and Lusail tram networks. Qatar National Vision has led to the development of a number of short and long-term goals, including completion of construction and commencement of railway operations, enhancement of private sector participation and capacity building in Qatar.

He stressed that the rail transport network is looking for financial viability and supporting diversification of the economy through the development of new industries.