Al Shamal Municipality, represented by the health control section in the Municipal Control Department, recently carried out 38 inspection tours at food establishments and different places and shops selling and handling foodstuff.

During the drive, one report was issued and a food establishment was closed for a violation, while 10 carcasses of butchered animals and 3,050kg of fish were examined, the Ministry of Municipality and Environment (MME) said.Meanwhile, the health control section in the Municipal Control Department, Al Sheehaniya Municipality, carried out an inspection campaign at Jumailiya, Dukhan and Zekreet areas recently.The drive covered 40 food establishments and a number of violations were recorded during the campaign, according to the MME.The employees of these establishments were asked to comply with health requirements and wear masks and gloves.