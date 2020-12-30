For the third consecutive day, Al-Rayyan Municipality continued its campaign against violations of the prohibition of housing workers’ gatherings within the family housing areas, in cooperation with Lekhwiya.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment said – in a tweet on its official Twitter account – that the recent campaigns resulted in the evacuation of a number of violating properties by force, after issuing seizure records and issuing warnings of the necessity to evacuate the violating properties.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment announced – yesterday – that Al-Rayyan Municipality, in cooperation with the “Lekhwiya” Force, continues its intensive field campaigns to monitor violations of the law prohibiting workers ‘housing gatherings within family housing areas, in implementation of Ministerial Resolution No. 105 of 2020 defining workers’ housing areas within the regions and neighborhoods. Residential housing for families, in the various areas of the municipality.

The Ministry revealed that many violating properties had been evacuated, and that the necessary legal measures had been taken against the violators.

The ministry indicated that the campaign was launched a full month ago, and the second phase of the campaign will continue until all violations of workers ’housing within the family’s residential areas are completed.

Al-Rayyan municipality confirmed that the remaining areas of Al-Rayyan city and its suburbs will be completed according to the schedule agreed upon with the competent departments.

The Ministry of Municipality and Environment calls on citizens and residents to abide by the provisions of Law No. (15) of 2010 regarding the attendance of workers’ housing gatherings and workers’ gatherings within the regions for family housing, as amended by Law No. (22) of 2019 and to vacate all the workers’ housing in violation of the law to avoid legal accountability.