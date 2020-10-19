In light of the Iranian press confirming that Shojae Khalilzad, the Iranian Persepolis player, will continue with the team and not leave, the situation is currently very ambiguous in light of the recent news that the player is approaching Al-Raheeb Al-Rayani, but what increases the question marks is the lack of clarity on the part of officials Al-Rayyan, and is he the next professional for the team or not, especially since the local registration door will close on the 25th of this month, meaning that only a week remains after the deals are completed.

Iran Varzishi newspaper had published a statement by Persepolis assistant coach Karim Bagheri confirming that the player would remain with the team.