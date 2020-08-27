Paris Saint-Germain, the French champion and runner-up of the European champion in soccer, thanked its veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva, who is close to moving to Chelsea, for his long career at the club.

“Thiago, thank you for eight unforgettable years, full of lasting memories, for your participation, dedication and your aura,” Parisian club president Nasser Al-Khulaifi said in a statement.

“You will forever be one of the best players in history, and your legendary position here at Paris Saint-Germain will forever be.”

Silva, who came from AC Milan in 2012, won the league title seven times, the cup five times and the League Cup six times.