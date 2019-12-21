The National Day celebrations across Qatar have been a source of pride and happiness for the residents.

With a special focus on the glories of the past and the great sacrifices of the ancestors to establish a strong and independent sovereign country, the celebrations stressed the achievements in various fields, making the name of Qatar synonymous worldwide with prosperity, safety and high standards of life in addition to its excellent and well-established reputation as a leading destination for organising mega-sports events on both regional and international levels.

A large number of residents expressed their love and loyalty for Qatar and its wise leadership in different ways through festivities, the display of the Qatari flags on cars and houses, and banners with images of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and those with the logo and motto of the National Day.

A number of Qataris spoke to local Arabic daily Arrayah on the occasion.

Mubarak al-Khalifa said that the National Day is the day of pride and glory for all citizens when the sons of Qatar celebrate and remember the founders and consider it as an opportunity to express their love and their confidence in the government and leadership of the country to take them to a more prosperous future.

He stressed that such celebrations would be a good incentive for people to exert more efforts throughout the year to continue the progress of development.

Issa Ali al-Jusaiman said that National Day celebrations is a source of inspiration for the love of the country which have become an ideal model for tolerance, coexistence and mutual respect among the various nationalities.

He said the whole world have seen how Qatar marked the National Day with Qataris and expatriates hand in hand behind the wise leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.

Salem Metaab said that National Day is one of the most important occasions in the year to showcase the latest great achievements of the country in many fields, which make people feel proud of their country and work for more achievements. Saeed al-Nabit expressed his happiness at the achievements of the country and the unprecedented rate of development across the various sectors of the country, especially urban and economic progress.

Source:gulf-times.com