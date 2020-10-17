NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the current peace negotiations in Doha “offer the best opportunity” to achieve peace in Afghanistan. During a meeting with the US envoy for reconciliation in Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Doha, Stoltenberg affirmed “NATO’s support for the ongoing peace process and stability in Afghanistan.” . “NATO remains committed to the security of Afghanistan,” he said in a tweet. He added, “The Taliban must fulfill their promise” and reduce violence throughout the country. According to the agency “Khama Press”.

For his part, US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said that the Taliban had agreed to “strict adherence to the implementation of all elements of the Taliban-US agreement and all the commitments made,” and Khalilzad clarified: “We will do our part and will actively monitor the implementation.” In a series of tweets, Khalilzad said: “After several meetings I and General Miller had with the Taliban:“ We agreed to redefine the measures by firmly adhering to the implementation of all elements of the Taliban-US agreement and all the commitments made, and this means a decrease in the number of operations. Many Afghans are dying. ”He added:“ With the reset, we expect this number to drop dramatically, and the escalation of attacks in recent weeks threatens the peace process and raises the concern of the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters. We will do our part and actively monitor implementation. All parties must fulfill their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support. “

In the context, the spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, Muhammad Naim, said in an interview with Al-Jazeera Net that the details of the Taliban’s vision of the new regime in Afghanistan, how it will be, and all the details related to it will be put on the table, and we will discuss it during the negotiations. Naim denied the accusations leveled against the Taliban of benefiting from the drug trade in Afghanistan and protecting its traffickers in exchange for taking advantage of royalties and taxes to finance the movement’s work.

Naim said: As you know, these negotiations between the Afghan parties began in Doha about a month ago, and we are still discussing the mechanisms of dialogue and the agenda for the future sessions of the negotiations. So far, we have agreed on many items related to this dialogue and the agenda, and there are some disputed points that are still being discussed to end them, and when the final agreement is reached on the dialogue mechanisms and the agenda, we will enter the negotiations. He added, “We are still negotiating about the dialogue mechanisms and the agenda, and we are trying to reach an agreement as soon as possible, and then we start at the core of the negotiations.” In response to a question about the agenda and demands of the movement, Naim said: “These matters are related to the topic of the negotiation agenda, and the agenda will be put on the table when the negotiations start. At that time, we will present what we have.”

Regarding the movement’s findings with the United States, Naim said: “What we agreed upon in the negotiations with the Americans can be summed up in 4 points; The United States or the countries allied with it The third point that we agreed upon with the Americans is that we release a thousand prisoners of ours, and that has been done, and that 5,000 of our prisoners of the Afghan government and foreign forces will be released, and they have also been released. We start direct negotiations with the rest of the Afghan parties, and here they began in Doha about a month ago, as we said, adding: “An agreement was reached with them on this as mentioned above, and they will withdraw within 14 months from the date of the agreement.

It is worth noting that a historic peace agreement was signed between the United States of America and the Afghan Taliban movement on January 29, 2020 in Doha, in the presence of representatives of 30 countries and international organizations. The agreement was signed by the US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, head of the Political Bureau and deputy leader of the “Taliban” movement, Mullah Abdul Ghani Brader.