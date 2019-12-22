Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorised general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar, is participating in the First Edition of Al Wakalat Car Market 2019, taking place until December 28 at Aspire Zone, Furousiya Street.

NBK Automobiles will display a wide range of Mercedes-Benz passenger vehicles, in addition to a special collection of Mercedes-Benz accessories. To further reflect its commitment to customers, NBK Automobiles will offer owners of Mercedes-Benz cars a free inspection in a dedicated workshop at the market and present special vouchers to avail discounts on spare parts and labour fees when completing their maintenance in one of Mercedes-Benz Service centres. Sheikh Faleh bin Nawaf al-Thani, operations director – auto, at Nasser Bin Khaled Group said: “NBK Automobiles is pleased to take part in Al Wakalat Car Market 2019 which will attract car fans from across Qatar, engaging the community and contributing to the economy. We are committed to attending events that secure direct interaction with our clients and potential customers, to offer them face-to-face support and advice, and offer them the best deals and promotions. We are looking forward to another prosperous and fruitful new year with several new car launches and participation in similar events.”

Ihab El Feky, chief operations officer – Auto, at Nasser Bin Khaled Group said: “Our company is regularly present at different events and exhibitions in Qatar, and this is another ideal opportunity for people to come and explore our vehicles, have a free inspection for their cars, and benefit from discounts on spare parts and labour charges.

“This event is another way in which we demonstrate our appreciation for our loyal customers, helping them to maintain their cars to the highest standard possible.”

In addition to the range of maintenance services on offer, NBK Automobiles will display a wide range of Mercedes-Benz Collection and Technical accessories. The event will be open until December 28, 4pm-10pm.

