IANS/Mumbai

Well known Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence here on Sunday morning in an apparent suicide, a police official said.

He was found hanging at his home by his domestic help who alerted the police.

A team of Bandra Police has rushed to investigate and details of the apparent suicide are awaited, said the official.

Rajput, 34, hailed from Bihar and was educated in Patna and New Delhi, before shifting to Mumbai.

He was known for his portrayals in TV serials like “Pavitra Rishta”, films “Kai Po Chhe”, “Shuddh Desi Romance”, the biopic “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Kedarnath” and “Chhichore”, among several others.

Bollywood and social media reacted with shock and disbelief on hearing the news of Rajput’s death.