Nehmeh Air Conditioners recently manufactured and launched “Qatar’s first” Roof Top Package Units at its manufacturing facility in the New Industrial Area.

“The breakthrough further strengthens Nehmeh’s position in the Qatari HVAC sector with another ‘Made in Qatar’ product in addition to its Eurovent Certified Air Handling Units (AHU) range, Fan Coil Units (FCU) and the manufacture of all types of heat exchangers,” the company said in a statement.

The Roof Top Package Unit developed by Nehmeh, as a result of its R&D, is an HVAC system that contains all the components needed to provide conditioned air in one compact unit. Packaged rooftop units are commonly found in light and large residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Nehmeh’s Roof Top Package series is designed according to GCC conditions and works at 520C (1,250F) ambient temperature. The series with scroll compressors is flexible and designed with AHRI 210/240 and 340/360 Standard, Kahramaa regulations (QS SASO-2663) and UL 1995, the statement noted. “The manufacture in Qatar of the first Roof Top Package Unit is a giant leap for locally manufactured HVAC systems. Nehmeh continues to pioneer the local manufacturing landscape with value-based technology and world-class standards,” said Simon A Nehme, director of Nehmeh Air Conditioners and partner at Nehmeh. “With Roof Top Package Units, we have retrofitted a go-to product for the local requirements keeping in mind flexibility and cooling needs. The milestone puts Nehmeh and Qatar on a par with manufacturers worldwide in the manufacture, sales and after-sales of major HVAC systems such as Air Handling Units (Eurovent) and Fan Coil Units.”

Nehmeh Air Conditioners received the international Eurovent certification for the manufacture of AHUs after launching in Qatar “for the first time” in 2017. Also, Nehmeh is the “only local manufacturer” for certified Air Handling Units that range from 600 CFM to 72,000 CFM with various applications, including standard CFM, low CFM and 100% fresh air as well as heat recovery system and a hygienic system, the statement added.

Source:gulf-times.com