Ooredoo yesterday announced the completion of the first phase of its network upgrade programme, offering enhancements to the gaming experience available with Ooredoo ONE.

Ooredoo is working with global gaming providers to optimise the ping times for the most popular games in Qatar.

Online multiplayer games require very low ping times for a superior gaming experience, and rely on optimised connectivity with the gaming servers.

Ooredoo ONE customers can now experience the lowest ping times in Qatar for the most popular games, including Fortnite, Call of Duty, Battlefield, The Division 2, Battlefront, Rocket League, Miscreated, Dota2, and various FIFA games.

Ooredoo is now working with gaming providers for the next phase of its gaming enhancement which will see improvements for several other games.

Ooredoo ONE gamers are reporting ping times of less than 10ms for some of the games, which is the lowest in Qatar.

Manar Khalifa al-Muraikhi, director, PR and Corporate Communications at Ooredoo, said: “Gaming is incredibly popular among our customers, who are technology-savvy and know what they want. They expect us to provide a superior gaming service, working with the best gaming providers, and have extremely high standards.

“We’re proud to say the initial phase of our network upgrade has vastly improved the gaming experience on Ooredoo ONE, and we look forward to yet more positive changes in the coming weeks as we reach completion of the upgrade.”

Source:gulf-times.com