The Government Communication Office announced that it is a continuation of the procedures for gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in the State of Qatar due to the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19) pandemic, and based on general epidemiological indicators locally and internationally, and within the work of the previously announced travel and return policy to the State of Qatar.

It was decided the following:

First: Adding the service of obtaining an exceptional entry permit “automatically” for residents who are currently in the State of Qatar and wishing to travel and return again, so that the concerned parties (the applicant and the resident) will be able to print the exceptional entry permit from the Ministry of Interior website at any Time, the resident travels outside the country without the need to submit a request to do so through the “Qatar Gate” website as soon as the resident’s exit movement is registered.

It should be noted that the automatic exceptional entry permit service does not include residents who are currently outside the State of Qatar, as they are still required to obtain the exceptional return permit via the “Qatar Gate” website if they wish to return to the State of Qatar.

Second: The application of the quarantine system for only one week after returning from travel, regardless of the destination, provided that the home quarantine system applies to those coming from the countries included in the Ministry of Public Health’s Green List, while the hotel quarantine system is mandatory for those coming from countries not included in the list Green, taking into account that the people who are subject to quarantine in the shared quarantine facilities will be the same for two weeks, and this decision comes based on national and international epidemiological statistics.

According to the government communications office statement, according to these new procedures, a Coronavirus (Covid-19) examination will be conducted for returnees from travel upon their arrival in the country on the first day of arrival (in the event that the examination is not carried out in the centers approved by the Ministry of Public Health within 48 hours before Traveling to the State of Qatar), and then conducting a second examination for them on the sixth day from the date of arrival, knowing that the health status on the precautionary application will be yellow until the end of the seventh day from the date of arrival.

These decisions will also be effective as of next Sunday, November 29, and for more information, you can visit the Ministry of Public Health page dedicated to Coronavirus (Covid-19).