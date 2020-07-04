The Libyan Al-Wefaq government forces revealed, on Friday evening, new evidence of involvement in the Emirates during its support for the defected Major General Khalifa Haftar inside Libya, where Emirati, Russian and other Russian warplanes were spotted in the sky of the western city of Sirte and east of Misurata (northwest).

Brigadier General Abd Al-Hadi Dara, the spokesman for the Sirte Jafra Operations Room, said that his forces had detected Emirati march planes over the area on Friday.

Derah added, in a press statement, that the forces also detected Russian MiG-29s that were patrolling the sky of the South Abu Qurain area (200 km east of the capital, Tripoli). According to Al Jazeera Net.

The Libyan military leader indicated that they are now monitoring all movements of Haftar militias in the area.

Seizing Emirati ships

The Al-Wefaq government forces also revealed that, during the period of the attack on Tripoli, its navy was able to seize one of the Emirati ships supplying the aircraft of retired Major Khalifa Khalifa.

The Libyan government has condemned more than once what it said was military support provided by the UAE to the aggression of Haftar militias against the capital, Tripoli, which began on April 4, 2019.

For the first time, aviation sites have detected the launch of Syrian and Russian cargo aircraft to the Emirates-managed server base in Libya.

The radar box, which is concerned with aviation movement, showed the launch of the Syrian regime’s Ilyushin cargo plane, Type 76, towards Egypt.

The plane’s movement shows that it departed on Monday evening from Damascus towards Latakia and then to Egypt, and was absent from the radar after its arrival in West Alexandria.

However, Flight Monitor, a website specializing in aviation monitoring, broadcast pictures showing the plane’s path after entering Egypt, where it headed to the base server airport in Libya, which is operated by the Emirates to support Haftar’s forces. This plane appeared again last Tuesday, west of Alexandria, as it was leaving Egypt to return to Syria.