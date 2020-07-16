The Indian embassy has announced a set of new flights as part of Phase 4 of Vande Bharat Mission (VBM). The seven new flights will travel to Gaya, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Trichy from Doha until July 27, according to the embassy.

The flights will be operated by Air India and bookings can be done at http://airindia.in

Two of these flights will go to Gaya via Delhi (July 16 and 25), one to Jaipur (July 18), one to Ahmedabad (July 24), one to Vijayawada via Mumbai (July 25), one to Visakhapatnam via Mumbai (July 26), and one to Trichy via Mumbai (July 27), according to information provided by the Indian embassy on social media.

The embassy had earlier announced 51 flights in Part 1 of the fourth phase of VBM. It later published a list of 17 additional flights this month under the Indian government’s repatriation initiative. All these flights are to be operated by IndiGo. More flights took off from Hamad International Airport (HIA) yesterday as part of VBM.

6E 8708 took off from HIA for Kozhikode with 164 passengers and three infants. Then, 6E 8713 left for Chennai with 209 passengers and three infants, while 6E 8721 took off for Hyderabad with 212 passengers and four infants. Also, 6E 8711 took off for Kannur with 168 passengers and an infant. These marked the 75th, 76th, 77th and 78th flights from Doha under VBM, “bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 14,122 plus 314 infants”, the embassy tweeted.