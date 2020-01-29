As part of its continuing efforts to ensure quality roads and timely repairing, the Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has launched road inspection cars.

The vehicles, operated by the Roads Operations and Maintenance department at Ashghal, will monitor the roads by holding regular surveys.

They are equipped with cameras, radars and GPS to detect any defects.

“The latest road surveying techniques have been put in place in order to ensure proper road conditions and its conformity to standards by examining the asphalt layer and discovering any defects,” a tweet by Ashghal said.

The vehicles will be deployed to examine old as well as new roads. Details of these vehicles were explained by Mohamed al-Khashabi from Roads Operation and Maintenance in a video, posted by Ashghal on its official Twitter handle.

Source:gulf-times.com