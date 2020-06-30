QNA /Doha

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (MADLSA) and the Supreme Judiciary Council (SJC) have opened an office for the implementation of rulings.

The office is affiliated with the Council and is located in the Labour Disputes Settlement Committees at the ministry’s headquarters in Al-Huda Tower.

This step aims to facilitate judicial transactions for workers and accomplish them in a short time and in the same place.

It is also a first of a series of measures as the system of labour complaints will be linked to the court system, and seeks to accelerate the automatic registration of the implementation of rulings on cases and the registration of appeal, in addition to speeding up implementation of labour judgments and decisions issued by the committees both in terms of implementing seizure of property and assets against companies electronically, and through a direct electronic link between the relevant government agencies, including the ministries of the interior, justice, commerce and industry.

These efforts are a first phase of the development plans to organise joint procedures between the two parties in an effort to achieve measures at a high level of efficiency and meaningful accuracy to facilitate procedures for litigants and provide support to all workers in the country.

The two sides had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to co-operate in the field of electronic linking and exchange of information and data on the sidelines of the Qatar IT Conference and Exhibition (Qitcom 2019).

The MoU stipulated the co-operation in the exchange of information and data available to each party on labour disputes, in particular all matters related to the inclusion of vocabulary, sending judgments to the Dispute Settlement Committee, inquiring about appeals judgments from the court, requesting copies of employment contracts and inquiring about salary, inquiring about the judgments issued against the violating establishment that did not commit to transfer the wages and stages of the lawsuit, and inquiring about the judgments issued against the establishment violating the provisions of the Labour Law No (14) of 2004, as well as the requirements of safety, health and occupational, labour inspection and stages of the lawsuit.