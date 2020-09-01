* Opening of Legtaifiya station marks completion of Red Line

* New station allows people convenient access to The Pearl-Qatar, Lagoona Mall and hotels. It is also an interchange station for Lusail Tram

* Passengers can access Wi-Fi services across rail network system; all trains are scheduled to be equipped with Wi-Fi gradually

* Qatar Rail Wi-Fi offers users free connectivity for 30 minutes per day on limited bandwidth

* To enjoy high-speed Internet, customers can purchase daily, weekly or monthly subscription plan

* Metrolink also starts Tuesday on 17 routes

Qatar Railways Company (Qatar Rail) has announced that Legtaifiya station on the Doha Metro Red Line will be opened to the public from Tuesday.

In a statement on Sunday, Qatar Rail also said Wi-Fi services will be available across the rail network as soon as the country enters Phase 4 of the gradual easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

As announced recently, Metro services can resume at 30% of their capacity from September 1 in the first stage of Phase 4.

The Doha Metro was operating 36 out of 37 stations before its temporary closure due to the restrictions put in place due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The opening of Legtaifiya station marks the completion of the 40km-long Red Line, connecting travellers from Al Wakra in the south to Lusail in the north, with stops along key destinations on the way.

Once operational, the new station will make it more convenient for people to access The Pearl-Qatar, Lagoona Mall and a host of high-end hotels in the area, including The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Mondrian Doha and the Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas, the statement notes.

The station will also serve as one of two interchange stations for the Lusail Tram, which is expected to officially open later.

Legtaifiya station will host four retail units, two ATMs and one vending machine. These prime retail spaces are expected to serve scores of commuters and neighbourhood customers who access a variety of attractions and residential developments in the vicinity of the station, Qatar Rail has stressed.

Qatar Rail has also confirmed the launch of Wi-Fi across all Doha Metro stations as part of its efforts to foster connectivity for travellers. The Qatar Rail Wi-Fi will provide seamless accessibility for public use across all trains and lines (Red, Gold and Green) to Metro customers. All trains are scheduled to be equipped with Wi-Fi gradually.

The new Wi-Fi services will allow customers to remain online during their journey and enjoy unlimited connectivity by subscribing to one of the premium packages, as Qatar Rail is “focused on creating the best-in-class rail network to provide customers with constantly upgraded amenities and an unparalleled service”.

Customers can connect online as soon as they enter any station and until they leave. A one-time registration will be required per user. They will be required to sign in using their mobile number, input a One Time Password or use Facebook or email authentication before use.

The Qatar Rail Wi-Fi offers users free connectivity for 30 minutes per day on a limited bandwidth.

To enjoy high-speed Internet services, customers can purchase a daily, weekly or monthly subscription plan under ‘Add-Ons’ on the easy-to-use Metro Wi-Fi screens. On using a subscription plan, customers can automatically connect to Qatar Rail’s Wi-Fi services when in proximity of any station or on a journey.

The Metro mobile app also gives users access to travel routes, registration and recharge options in addition to real-time information on the trains.

“The launch of Legtaifiya station, alongside new Wi-FI services across the rail network system, is a key milestone for the Doha Metro, bringing the fully integrated rail network to completion. It also expands its service and opens more journey routes for people from neighbouring areas,” the statement points out.

The rail network service connects travellers and residents to destinations across the country, including tourist hubs for sports, shopping and local attractions.

The Red Line, Doha Metro’s longest-running line, takes travellers to key areas such as Katara – the Cultural Village, Al Bidda Park, Doha Golf Club and Hamad International Airport.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Transport and Communications had said service hours for public transit, including the Metro, would be the same as they were before the service suspension and the situation would be assessed on a weekly basis.

Qatar Rail on Sunday confirmed that the Doha Metro operational hours would be from 6am to 11pm, Saturday to Wednesday; from 6am to 11.59pm on Thursday; and from 2pm to 11.59pm on Friday.

The Metrolink feeder service will resume on 17 selected routes from Tuesday, and the timings will coincide with that of the Metro.