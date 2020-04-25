The working hours for private companies and retail outlets during the holy month of Ramadan have been set from 9am to 3pm, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) announced on Thursday.

But a number of activities have been excluded from the decision. They are: food, subsidised supplies, consumers goods, vegetables and fruits outlets (hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores), restaurants and cafés (coffee shops) that may only process delivery orders and shops selling sweets, coffee and dates.

Telecom companies, delivery companies through electronic apps, pharmacies, gas stations and car services, agencies’ maintenance workshops, bakeries, companies in the hospitality sector, factories, maintenance companies (electricity, plumbing, and electronics services), and logistics services companies and freight companies operating in ports, airports, and customs services are also excluded.

The initiative is based on the decision of the Council of Ministers and within the framework of the preventive and precautionary measures adopted by Qatar to contain the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, and in line with previous decisions and procedures.

The MoCI stressed that all companies and retail outlets must comply with the decisions of the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs and the Ministry of Public Health in this regard.

The Ministry warned legal action will be taken against violators, adding it will intensify inspections to ensure everyone complies with the decision.

The MoCI noted that the decision may be subject to amendments and updates. The Ministry urged all citizens and residents to seek information only from official sources, and to consult its website and social media pages for the latest news and updates.

The MoCI called upon consumers to report any violations or infringements through the following communication channels: Call Centre: 16001, e-mail: info@moci.gov.qa, Twitter @MOCIQATAR, Instagram MOCIQATAR, and the MOCIQATAR app for iPhone and Android devices.

Last updated: April 24 2020 12:21 AM