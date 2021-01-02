News reports talk about the offer of Italian club Inter Milan, competing in the Italian Serie A, for sale, confirming that the club’s president, Stephen Chang, is seeking to sell it.

Italian media reports said today, Saturday, that Rothschild Bank is authorized to sell the club completely and to seek investors to buy a minority stake in the club’s shares instead of Lyon Roc. According to Reuters.

In response to these reports, Stephen Chang denied what was reported by local media, which said that he was seeking to sell the club. The club, which previously crowned the Italian League 18, strongly denied the reports.

“Regarding the rumors circulated today, especially those indicating the possibility of selling Inter Milan, President Stephen Chang categorically denies these false allegations and affirms that they are unfounded,” the club said in a statement.

Chinese holding company Suning has owned a majority stake in Inter Milan’s shares since 2016, while Zhang was appointed club president in October 2018 when he was 27 years old.

After transferring its ownership to Sonning, Inter Milan returned to the Champions League after a six-year absence in 2018 and finished second in the European League and Serie A in 2020, its best performance at the domestic league level in nine years.