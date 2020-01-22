HE the Chairman of National Human Rights Committee (NHRC), and Secretary-General of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri met heads of national human rights institutions and human rights officials, on the sidelines of their participation in the Asia Pacific Forum’s three-day workshop on accreditation of national human rights institutions, which is organised by the APF’s regional office in Doha.

Dr al-Marri met the Commissioner of the Palestine Independent Commission for Human Rights Issam Abu al-Haj, Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission of Thailand What Tingsamitr, Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Othman Hashim, and Authorised Person of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan for Human Rights Ulugbek Muhammadiev.

During the meetings, human rights issues and important conditions for the accreditation of national human rights institutions with the accreditation committee of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in accordance with its commitment to the Paris Principles were discussed.