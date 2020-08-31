QNA Doha

The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has welcomed Law No 17 of 2020 issued by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani regarding setting the minimum wage for labourers and domestic workers, and Decree Law No 19 of 2020 amending provisions of Law No 21 of 2015 regarding the regulation of the entry, exit and residency of expatriates.

NHRC secretary-general Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah said in a statement on Sunday that these steps mark a milestone in the history of employment in the region, making Qatar the first to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage in the region.

Al-Attiyah noted that these positive decisions by the leadership of the State “affirm the pioneering approach towards achieving Qatar National Vision 2030 and the sincere will to preserve and protect human dignity in Qatar”.

These decisions represent a real indication that Qatar is moving steadily towards preserving workers’ rights and taking care of them in line with its international, regional and national commitments, and come in the context of improving the living conditions of workers in Qatar, she continued.

The NHRC secretary-general said the reforms carried out by the State indicate the respect and promotion of the basic principles of human rights, explaining that the hierarchy of reforms undertaken by the country have had a significant impact on reducing violations of workers’ rights.

This is confirmed by the decrease in the rate of complaints received by the National Human Rights Committee, and according to the annual reports it publishes regarding the human rights situation in the country, she added.

Al-Attiyah praised the State institutions’ response to the recommendations of the NHRC, which contributed greatly to the advancement of human rights in general and to labourers’ rights in particular. She noted that the committee has been closely following the reforms that the State is making in the labour law, which can be described from the last two decisions as compliant with the State’s obligations towards the international law.

She added that the NHRC “appreciates the State’s efforts, encourages these reform steps and renews the call to the Government of Qatar to move forward with its legislative developments in the path of ensuring the rights of the partners in the renaissance in the State of Qatar”.

Al-Attiyah underlined that the NHRC encourages the State to continue with these reforms and affirms its full and complete readiness to co-operate with all authorities concerned within the State, especially the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs, in order to make these important positive steps a success and realise these decisions optimally.