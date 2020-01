Qatar-based Non-Resident Indian businessman N K Musthafa was felicitated by the Indian Cultural Centre for completing more than 40 years as a NRI Businessperson in the country. Musthafa, managing director of Saudia Hypermarket Group of Companies received the honour from Indian ambassador P Kumaran during ‘A Passage to India 2020’ Community Festival at the Museum of Islamic Art Park on January 17.

Source:gulf-times.com