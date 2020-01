Aero Freight Company managing director Kurian C Ipe (Thampoo Kurian) was felicitated by the Indian Cultural Centre for completing 40 years as an NRI business person in Qatar. On his behalf, Naithan Ipe Kurian received the honour from Indian ambassador P Kumaran during the ‘A Passage to India 2020’ community festival at the Museum of Islamic Art Park on January 17.

Source:gulf-times.com