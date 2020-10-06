The Ministry of Justice issued a statement today saying that Cabinet Decision No. (28) of 2020 regarding the ownership of non-Qataris has introduced new benefits according to which Qatari and non-Qatari citizens may own a detached unit in one of the residential complexes, and they may also own the detached units (offices and shops ), In areas other than the stipulated ones, provided that no modification or change be made to the nature, shape or outward appearance of the unit.

In conjunction with the decision issued by the Council of Ministers, the procedures for granting residency to real estate owners whose value is not less than 730,000 Qatari riyals, equivalent to 200,000 US dollars, have been facilitated, so that the owner of the property from this category obtains residence for himself and his family without a recruiter for the duration of his ownership of the property.

The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Justice have also worked to develop an automated system through which non-Qataris can obtain residence directly upon completion of the property ownership procedures.

The owner of the property whose value is not less than 3 million and 650 thousand Qatari riyals, equivalent to one million dollars, will receive permanent residency benefits that include health, education, and investment in some commercial activities.

The approval of the Council of Ministers recently included the addition of new categories, as the decision to allow previously was limited to individuals, and now non-Qatari companies are also allowed to own in the same areas specified in the decision of the Council of Ministers based on the proposal of a committee to regulate the ownership and use of real estate by non-Qataris.

These areas also provide promising opportunities and new advantages for Qatari citizens to invest in the real estate sector, whether through partnership and investment opportunities through buying and selling in the 25 areas covered by these decisions, or through local and foreign real estate investment funds that will be allocated to investors in the near future.

Real estate investment funds that will specialize in real estate investment in the various regions and units referred to have also been allowed, and this decision will provide an opportunity that was previously unavailable to middle and limited income citizens to invest in the real estate sector.

The areas that have been designated for ownership and usufruct are typical areas according to the latest global planning and urban specifications, and their planning and design systems have taken into account the latest international real estate specifications, which makes them meet the aspirations and aspirations of investors from different countries of the world.

Within the framework of the investment facilities that keep pace with the new legislation in Qatar regarding the ownership of real estate by non-Qataris, all services, procedures for selling and buying, extracting bonds and obtaining concessions related to these real estate services will be provided through a single point of contact through the Ministry of Justice.

The areas of the right to usufruct the real estate sector for a period of 99 years are: Mushaireb, Fareej Abdul Aziz, New Doha, Al-Ghanem Al-Ateeq, Al-Riffa and Al-Hitmi Al-Ateeq, Asata, Fereej Bin Mahmoud 22, Fereej Bin Mahmoud 23, Rawdat Al Khail, Mansoura, Fareej Bin Dirham, and Najma. Umm Ghuwailina, Al Khalifat, Al Sadd, New Mirqab, Fareej Al Nasr, and Doha International Airport area

The areas covered by freehold ownership in this decision are the West Bay area (Legtaifiya), the Pearl District, Al Khor Resort, Dafna (Administrative District No. 60), Dafna (Administrative District No. 61), Onaiza (Administrative District), Lusail, Al Kharaij, and Jabal Thailab.

Ownership has also become available in commercial malls and units in residential complexes in all regions of the country.

The ministerial decision opens promising prospects for investors to enter into strategic partnerships that will benefit the various groups of society, given the expected investment returns in these areas.