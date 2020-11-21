The Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy announced, through its Twitter account, this evening, Saturday, the stadium that will host the final of the Prince’s Cup between Al-Sadd and Al-Arabi.

The Legacy Committee account published a tweet saying: “Officially, Al Rayyan Stadium will host the Prince’s Cup final on December 18, between Al-Arabi and Al-Sadd.”

Al-Arabi club managed to qualify for the final match of the Emir Cup in its forty-eighth edition of the 2020-2019 sports season, after its victory over Al-Markhiya 2-0 on October 30th.

Al-Sadd qualified for the Emir Cup final after defeating the defending champion Al-Duhail by four goals against a goal in the confrontation that brought them together on October 31 at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in the semi-final of the competition.