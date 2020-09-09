Sheikh Tamim bin Fahd Al Thani won the presidency of the Al Arabi club, putting an end to the internal quarrels that the club experienced in recent days, due to waiting for the election of a board of directors to lead Al Arabi during the period from 2020 to 2024.

The Club Membership Affairs and Elections Committee published a statement on its Twitter account, stating that it approved Sheikh Tamim bin Fahd Al Thani’s list as president and Muhammad Jassim Al-Kuwari as deputy for the next 4 years.

For his part, Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Jabr Al Thani, President of the Arab Club, blessed Sheikh Tamim Al Thani in a tweet on his Twitter account, saying: I congratulate Sheikh Tamim bin Fahd Al Thani for his recommendation as President of the Arab Club, and all his confidence in this young man to complete the march and make A remarkable success for the club and its fans rejoiced.

Al-Arabi had witnessed the presentation of two lists to be nominated to head the club’s board of directors. The first list bearing the name “Al-Arabi” includes Ahmed Hilal Al-Khulaifi as president and Sultan bin Khalifa Al-Hitmi as deputy, while the second list bearing the name “Tamim Al Thani” included Sheikh Tamim bin Fahd Al Thani as president and Mohammed Jassim Al-Kuwari as deputy.

But the withdrawal of the “Al-Arabi” list from the election race the day before yesterday added another chapter of excitement before the club announced on its official website on Twitter that Sheikh Tamim bin Fahd Al Thani won the presidency of the club by acclamation after the withdrawal of Ahmed Hilal Al-Khulaifi for the public interest, at a time when Ahmed confirmed Mr. Chairman of the Club Membership Affairs and Elections Committee, failure to complete the examination of the candidates’ papers.

This prompted Al-Arabi’s administration to respond to Mr. Al-Sayed’s statements through an explanatory statement that it published on its website, through which it said: “We would like to clarify that the statement was not published until after review and approval by the Chairman of the Membership and Elections Affairs Committee.”