QNA/Muscat

The Omani Ministry of Health reported 40 new positive cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Sultanate, bringing the total of infections to 371 with two deaths.

The Omani Ministry of Health also pointed out that 67 cases have recovered, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

In its statement, the ministry called upon all to strictly adhere to quarantine measures, social distancing instructions, health habits as well as staying at home and not going out unless necessary. (QNA)