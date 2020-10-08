About five months after the incident, the US judiciary released, on Wednesday, the policeman Derek Chauvin, the main defendant in the case of the murder of citizen George Floyd on May 25, on bail of one million dollars.

According to a statement issued by the Minnesota State Court (Midwest) in the United States of America, police officer Derek Chauvin (44 years), who appeared in a video clip of the incident, pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about 8 minutes, on bail. According to Agence France-Presse

Chauvin will be tried in March 2021 along with three former colleagues accused of complicity in the Minneapolis Floyd murder case, which caused the largest anti-racism demonstrations in the United States since the 1960s.

The court published in the statement a transfer revealing that the “Allegheny Casualty Company” will pay the sum of the financial guarantee, amounting to one million dollars, in exchange for the release of the accused.

3 of the 4 policemen accused of aiding and abetting the killing of Floyd have already been released, so that all those accused of killing him are now outside prison.

On May 25, Minneapolis police arrested Floyd on suspicion of fraud. During his arrest, a policeman placed his knee above his neck while he was lying on the ground in detention.

The Floyd family released information to the press about the autopsy report, which concluded that he died of asphyxiation.

The report indicated that Floyd died at the scene of the accident; As a result of the cessation of blood circulation in his brain, because oxygen was cut off from him; Because of the pressure on his neck and back.

The incident resulted in a wave of widespread protests in the United States and many countries around the world, against racism and discrimination, and calls for an end to police violence against blacks.