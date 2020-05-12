Oredoo announced that the company has carried out CSR activities at Katara in spite of the challenges presented by the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak.

In line with the company’s corporate social responsibility strategy, volunteers from Ooredoo joined its brand ambassador Ali bin Towar al-Kuwari in the recent distribution of Ramadan gifts and Iftar boxes to labourers at Katara.

Ooredoo assured that all necessary precautions were taken to ensure the safety of volunteers and gift recipients.

Sabah Rabiah al-Kuwari, director, PR at Ooredoo, said: “We’re proud to have been able to continue some CSR activities in these difficult times, even if only in a small way in comparison to previous years.

“Our corporate social responsibility strategy is at the heart of our operations, and we are determined to continue to support our local communities during the holy month of Ramadan in any way we can, while complying with all government directives. We hope all citizens and residents are staying safe at home, and we wish everyone a peaceful and blessed Ramadan.”