Ooredoo has announced that it will be the platinum sponsor of the upcoming Hejen Racing Festival, set to be held at the Al Shahaniya camel racing track.

The agreement was signed by Yousuf Abdulla al-Kubaisi, chief operating officer at Ooredoo Qatar, and Abdullah al-Kuwari, vice-chairman of the Camel Racing Organising Committee. The Hejen Racing Festival is one of the most popular racing events in the region, attracting entrants from across Qatar and further afield from neighbouring Gulf states. Some 5,000 camels from Qatar and the Arabian Gulf participated in last year’s event, in races ranging in distance from 4km to 8km.

The Hejen Festival is designed to celebrate the vibrant culture of Qatar and the Gulf region, as well as to promote cultural values such as honour and good sportsmanship. The event features eight races held over a number of days.

Speaking about the event, al-Kubaisi said: “We’re delighted to be renewing our sponsorship of this invaluable event, in line with our promise to support community events in accordance with our corporate social responsibility strategy.

The festival is a unique way in which we can celebrate integral elements of Qatari culture, and we look forward to seeing some incredible racing over the course of the event.”

For more information on the event, visit hejen.qa.

Source:gulf-times.com