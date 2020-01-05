Ooredoo has announced that it will continue its support for the Qatar ExxonMobil Open at the 2020 event with Silver Sponsorship.

The 28th edition of the ATP 250 tournament, a popular fixture on the tour, is set to be held at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex in Doha from January 6-11.

Some of the world’s top tennis players have confirmed their attendance, including three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and 2012 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.

Other contenders include 2013 champion Richard Gasquet, 2018 finalist Audrey Rublev, 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic, and Doha resident Fernando Verdasco, the 2009 Australian Open semi-finalist and finalist at the 2010 Monte Carlo Rolex Masters.

The event serves as the opener for the tennis season, offering players the chance to warm up and prepare for the 2019 Grand Slam events, such as the Australian Open on the calendar two weeks later in Melbourne, Australia.

Manar Khalifa al-Muraikhi, director, PR and Corporate Communications at Ooredoo, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the ATP Tour again this year, as a key part of our corporate social responsibility strategy is an emphasis on supporting sporting events that raise awareness of health and fitness within our communities. We look forward to welcoming the world’s greatest tennis players to another exciting event with lots of great matches being played.”

Tickets for the 2020 Qatar ExxonMobil Open will be on sale online at qatartennis.org, at dedicated kiosks at Doha Festival City and City Center, and at the tournament venue.

