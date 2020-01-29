Ooredoo is the Platinum Sponsor of the ‘Eco Dome’, launched and organised by Elite Paper Recycling to raise awareness of the importance of recycling within a sustainable society.

The Eco Dome is an edutainment experience, designed to act as an educational tool and a communication platform for all ages but especially the younger generation, according to a

statement.

It features a unique, state-of-the-art, high-tech 2D VR storyboard video on deforestation and the negative impact on nature and human lives, and was installed for the duration of the event.

As part of its corporate social responsibility strategy, Ooredoo is promoting recycling and sustainability initiatives in line with Qatar Vision 2030.

Through the Elite Paper Recycling programme, the organisation has so far recycled more than 100,000 tonnes of paper and carton waste, which equates to saving more than 2mn trees, 30mn gallons of oil, 300 cubic yards of landfill space, 400mn kilowatts of energy and 700mn gallons of water.

Speaking of the sponsorship, Manar Khalifa al-Muraikhi, director, PR and Corporate Communications at Ooredoo, said: “In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, Ooredoo places great emphasis on sustainability and protection of our environment. We’re committed to complete digitalisation, which will mean a huge saving in paper use and a great decrease in our carbon footprint.

