Ooredoo has announced a simplified prepaid SIM card package specially designed for visitors to Qatar.

The new, simplified Ooredoo Visitor SIM enables visitors to stay in touch with family and friends back home, as well as stay connected to the Ooredoo Supernet within Qatar, with an easy-to-use package that includes local and international calls, and local data.

The Ooredoo Visitor SIM costs QR35 ($9.67) and includes 250MB data, 25 local minutes and 25 international minutes. Initial line validity is 30 days, with allowances valid for seven days from date of activation.

Or, visitors can choose the Mobile Broadband option at QR300 ($82.87) and get 40GB local data valid for 30 days and a My-Fi device free.

The Ooredoo Visitor SIM is available for purchase at Hamad International Airport’s QDF shop in baggage collection area, 24/7 Shop in arrival area, or Ooredoo Kiosk in arrival area.

Manar Khalifa al-Muraikhi – director PR and Corporate Communications at Ooredoo – said of the launch: “We know staying connected is vital for many of us in this digital age, even when travelling, so we’re delighted to be able to offer visitors to Qatar a great-value, easily accessible, quick and easy way to do this. The updated Ooredoo Visitor SIM offers value for money in one convenient, easy-to-use pack, and we’re confident it will be incredibly useful to those visiting our wonderful country.”

Source:gulf-times.com