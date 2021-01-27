The Unified Standing Committee for the Selection of Candidates for Military Entities held its sixth meeting chaired by His Excellency Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanem bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces and Chairman of the Committee, in the presence of His Excellency Major General Abdulaziz bin Faisal Al Thani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior and Commander of the Lekhwiya Force, and His Excellency Major General Saad bin Jassim Al-Khulaifi, Director Public Security and members of the Committee representatives of other military agencies in the state.

The meeting discussed the important topics of the conditions and acceptance of candidates for the current year 2021/2020, and the opening of registration for boys and girls was approved on January 28.

Brigadier General Nasser Abdul-Rahman Al-Jaber, head of the committee’s work team, stated that the door for admission would be opened for those wishing to join the various military authorities in the country on Thursday, January 28, for high school graduates for the current year and the previous year, by submitting applications on the committee’s website according to the conditions and controls announced, with the aim of competing And get the opportunity to join one of the military agencies.

While Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Jaber Hammoud Al-Nuaimi, Rapporteur and Secretary of the Unified Standing Committee for the Selection of Officer Candidates of the Military Authorities, during the press conference held today at the headquarters of the Committee in Al-Baab, the number of applicants to the military authorities in the country increased in 2020 compared to 2019.

Lt. Col. Jaber Al-Nuaimi called on students to register early before completing the high school exams, in order to facilitate the procedures and complete the medical examination in the competent authority in the military authorities and to complete the procedures for personal interviews, adding that in light of them, those who did not meet the percentage requirement when announcing the results of high school diploma will be excluded.

Dr drew. Al-Nuaimi indicated that the military colleges became under one umbrella, which led to the speedy completion of procedures and the announcement of the results in record time.

Regarding the conditions for admission and registration for boys, Lieutenant Colonel Jaber Al-Nuaimi explained that they include: to be a Qatari citizen, and to have obtained a high school diploma or its equivalent for the current or previous year, with a percentage of not less than 70%. The age of the applicant should not exceed 21 years on the 1st of next September, be of good reputation, good conduct, and not have been convicted of a criminal penalty or a crime involving dishonor or dishonesty, unless he has been rehabilitated, and he has not been dismissed from public service Or from a college or scientific institute by virtue of a final disciplinary ruling or decision, provided that he is not an employee of one of the governmental or semi-government agencies, and that he passes the prescribed admission tests and the medical examination of the competent committee, and that he passes the personal interview.

As for the conditions for admission and registration for girls, Lieutenant Colonel Al-Nuaimi indicated that they: They include that they are Qatari, and that they have a high school diploma or its equivalent for the current year with a percentage of not less than 80%, and that the age is not more than 22 years on September 1 next And not to be an employee in one of the governmental or semi-governmental agencies, to pass the personal interview, and to be a graduate of the scientific specialization, and the committee has the right to decide to add any other conditions or tests when necessary.