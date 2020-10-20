Our hotel hospitality vision is based on owning four and five-star hotels in strategic markets for Qatar Airways, and our hospitality today has 1,700 hotel rooms and employs more than 1,000 employees in five countries.Our hotel hospitality was established in 2010 and is a subsidiary of the Qatar Airways Group, to reflect the airline’s orientation. To the hospitality sector in terms of managing hotels, resorts and other services, and the first hotel to join the investment portfolio of our hospitality hotels is the Oryx Rotana Doha Hotel, which is owned by Qatar Airways since 2010 and has been operated by Rotana hotels until mid-2020, and Oryx Rotana won the best hotel award in the region. Middle East and North Africa during the International Luxury Hotel Awards 2019.