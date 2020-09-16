The Nutella company in the United States sparked a case of controversy on the “Twitter” site regarding its products, which are popular with many Muslims around the world.

The world-famous company in the production of chocolate shocked Muslim lovers of its products when it answered a question from one of its followers who asked “Are your products halal?”, As the company’s account responded a few hours later, “No, it is not halal,” according to Al-Jazeera.

The controversy caused by this tweet prompted the company to issue a statement to clarify, retract and apologize for what was previously published, as the account returned the next day, to attach his answer to another tweet saying, “All Nutella sold around the world are suitable for halal consumption.”

The company added, “More than 90% of the factories that produce Nutella are halal certified by a third party, and we are in the process of certifying the rest of the factories.”

And ended her statement, saying: “We apologize for the error that was mentioned in our previous tweet.”

It is mentioned that Nutella is a brand of a product of chocolate prepared for spreading on bread. / It is a product of the Italian company Ferrero, and it appeared on the market in 1963, and the recipe for preparing Nutella was developed from a previous recipe dating back to 1944, and Nutella is sold in more than 75 countries worldwide, according to Wikipedia.