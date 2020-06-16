The Indian embassy on Monday said it has so far managed to facilitate a total of 61 flights from Qatar to India, repatriating 10,645 passengers.

These are 33 flights under the Indian government’s Vande Bharat Mission, 26 company-hired charters, and two community-hired charters, the embassy tweeted.

Two flights took off from Doha’s Hamad International Airport on Monday as part of the ongoing Vande Bharat Mission.

Flight IX 1576 took off for Mumbai with 180 passengers and an infant, while IX 1374 left for Kozhikode with 175 passengers and 10 infants.

These marked the 32nd and 33rd flights from Doha, respectively, under the Vande Bharat mission, “bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 5,617 plus 162 infants” as part of this initiative.