The College of Education at Qatar University (QU-CED), along with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, jointly organised the Special Educational Day Forum that was attended by more than 660 participants from Qatar and abroad.

The forum aimed to highlight the latest news and experiences in the field of education in order to educate those looking to develop further, benefiting QU-CED students through others’ experiences in teaching, a press statement noted.

The forum consisted of 20 workshops that covered four overarching themes: school leadership, educational competencies, teaching strategies and modern educational technology.

Leading the workshops was a group of educators who met specific criteria before being selected to present at the forum. Participants were given certificates to signify they attended and benefited from the given workshops.

The idea behind the event is to connect educational institutions with different methodologies under one forum, coinciding with the QU mission to link the university as an academic institution to various civil society institutions.

Dr Abdul Nasser Fakhroo, who led the organising committee of the forum, stressed that the event aimed to fulfil the university mission’s of empowerment, excellence, contribution and connecting. He added that he was proud of the various interactions between teachers and graduate students at CED, who contributed valuable information to the sessions.

While attendees included Omani and Kuwaiti educational groups, this year’s forum allowed only local presenters. In the forum’s next editions, participants will include presenters from various Arab countries and also feature an electronic platform to reach an even wider target.

