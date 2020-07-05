The Israeli occupation authorities announced the start of work on building 164 new settlement units in the “Neve Daniel” settlement, south of Bethlehem.

The Palestinian News Agency (Wafa) quoted Hassan Brijieh, director of the office of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Authority in Bethlehem, as saying that this settlement expansion comes to create a new neighborhood in the “Neve Daniel” settlement in the name of the “Neve Nof” settlement, at the expense of the Palestinian lands in The towns of Al-Khader and Nahalin, which will rob scores of agricultural dunums.

He pointed out that this settlement expansion falls within the policy of “fattening” the settlements within the project of the so-called “Greater Jerusalem”, and taking advantage of the current situation due to the Corona pandemic, where the settlers and under the protection of the occupation forces are taking over large areas of land, in light of the new policy of submitting notifications Evacuation and deportation.

It is noteworthy that the occupation authorities approved last May the expansion of the settlement “Efrat” in the south of the West Bank by building thousands of new settlement units, by 7,000 units on an area of ​​1100 acres.