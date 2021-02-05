The Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of the Gaza Strip began yesterday disbursing cash assistance to 100,000 needy families, and thousands of beneficiaries went to the branches of the Postal Bank to receive it, and this aid falls within the grant of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of the country, which was allocated to the people of the Gaza Strip, With a value of 360 million US dollars, to be spent over the course of a whole year. Ambassador Muhammad Al-Emadi, Chairman of the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, affirmed that the committee has since started its work in the field of Gaza reconstruction in 2012, starting with the grant of His Highness the Father Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, with a value of $ 407 million, constituted a turning point in the field of development and reconstruction, and supervised hundreds of humanitarian projects within integrated plans, to provide and meet the needs of Gaza residents in various fields. This came during a ceremony held by the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza, to open its new headquarters in the Gaza Strip.

A number of Gazans who received the grant on the first day of its disbursement expressed their happiness with that grant, appreciating the Qatari role in helping the Palestinians. Mrs. Hadeel Qadas – 25 years old – and a mother of two children, tells “to the East”: “I still did not forget the day I was lying in the hospital with my son, who was suffering from severe flu and shortness of breath. Country “.

The joy did not reach Hadeel, who immediately started to buy the treatment. She adds, “Maarouf, I will not forget him to Qatar, because at the time I did not ask for anything, I just wanted to treat my son.” Today, Hadeel has finished persecuting the supermarket owner who is not tired of demanding his debt. She explains: “We gave him his money, and the worry has gone away from my heart.” As for Duaa Abu Nahl, the mother of three children, she tells the East:

This time, one of them asked for a plane, while the little girl asked for a bride, and Doaa fulfilled her promise, as she bought them the two toys as soon as she received the grant.

She explains: “We used to go out together on the day of the grant distribution, eat outside the house and go to the port, so that day became the happiest day of my children.” Doaa confirms that the grant “resolves a crisis and creates an imprint of love and appreciation for Qatar in our hearts.” Doaa’s father works as a hired driver, and what he earns barely provides for his daily sustenance and the needs of his children, so the grant comes to make them happy, according to her saying. As for Mrs. Fatima Al-Madhoun, she is a heart patient and suffers from hypertension and diabetes despite her young age, and she is not more than thirty-one, but she lives a harsh life after being divorced.

She tells Al-Sharq: “Divorce does not break the woman as much as it breaks her financial need and her inability to provide for the requests of her children, and since I started getting the Qatari scholarship, I feel comfortable myself.” She says, “I am waiting impatiently, for the day I receive it, I go out with my four children to a public park in Gaza, buy shawarma or kebabs and the children around me happily.” She adds, “I think that this day will remain engraved in their memory after their father neglected them, especially since they do not go out of the house in this camp.” She concludes: “Thanks to the State of Qatar, no one has looked at me but it.”