The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has announced a partial closure of the Faleh Bin Nasser ‘at-grade’ Intersection from tomorrow night for 10 months in two stages.

The closure, which will be implemented in co-ordination with the General Directorate of Traffic, has been announced in order to allow construction works on a cable-stayed bridge that is part of Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

In Stage 1, Ashghal has announced a partial closure of Faleh Bin Nasser Intersection on Salwa Road while maintaining traffic movement through Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor and keeping right turns and U-turns open from tomorrow night for 48 hours.

During this partial closure, road users will be required to use alternative routes as shown on the attached map. Road users heading towards and coming from Doha can take the right turn at Faleh Bin Nasser Intersection and then make a U-turn to join Salwa Road.

Road users coming from Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor towards Bu Samra and from Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor towards Doha will be required to continue straight through Faleh Bin Nasser Intersection and then turn right to joint Salwa Road.

In Stage 2, Ashghal will partially close Faleh Bin Nasser Intersection from December 22 for a period of 10 months while maintaining traffic movement through Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor, U-turn, left turn from Bu Samra to Al Waab and right turns open. Right turn from Al Doha to Al Waab will be closed to allow construction of the bridge on Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor.

During this partial closure, road users will be required to use alternative routes as shown on the attached map, Ashghal has said in a statement.

Motorists on Salwa Road coming from Doha can take a right turn at Ahmed Bin Taymiya Street to reach Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor and then make a U-turn to get back on Salwa Road towards Bu Samra or continue through Haloul Intersection towards Hamad International Airport.

Commuters going through Sabah Al Ahmad Corridor towards Doha and Bu Samra will have to continue straight and then make a U-turn to the required destination.

Ashghal will install road signs advising motorists of the traffic change, and has requested all road users to abide by the speed limit and follow the road signs to ensure their safety.

